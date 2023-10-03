KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are investigating after they said a child was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.

Police said they were called to the 2900 block of North Apperson on Oct. 2 just before 7:30 p.m.

The preliminary investigation suggests a driver was traveling west through a mobile home park. The 7-year-old was traveling south through the mobile home park.

As both were entering an intersection in the mobile home park, the van struck the child on the bike.

The release said the 7-year-old was taken to a local hospital and later flown to an Indianapolis hospital for their injuries. They were listed in critical condition.

The police accident team are continuing their investigation of the incident. If anyone has information, they should contact Officer Chad Mooney at (765) 457-1105.

You can always report tips anonymously by downloading the “Kokomo PD” mobile app or texting “TIPKPD”, then a space, and your tip to 847-411.

This is a developing story.