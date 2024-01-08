KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — A downtown Knightstown icon went up in a blaze of flames on Monday morning causing extensive damage to the beloved restaurant.

Frosty Boy catches fire on Jan. 8, 2024 (Knightstown Fire Department)

According to the Knightstown Fire Department, crews were first called to the scene of Frosty Boy — located at 19 E. Main Street — at 11:08 a.m. on Monday. Firefighters arrived within minutes and found the restaurant engulfed in fire with orange flames licking out the front windows.

Employees said the fire was discovered on the grill in the restaurant’s kitchen. The employees were able to escape the building without injury.

Fire crews from Spiceland, Dunreith, Charlottesville, Shirley, Wilkinson and Kennard assisted Knightstown firefighters who fought against the blaze that spread from the kitchen to the dining area.

The Knightstown Fire Department said firefighters were able to extinguish a bulk of the fire from the front window before making a push inside to quench the flames.

No firefighters were injured and the fire was marked under control at 11: 23 a.m. with the fire marked out not long later at 11:39 a.m.

The fire was ruled to be accidental, the fire department determined, with the grill being used at the time of the outbreak.

Unfortunately, Frosty Boy sustained severe damage as a result of the flames, heat and smoke.

The Courier-Times reported that the beloved icon is likely a total loss but also said that the owner, Paul Dagley, told the newspaper that he intends to rebuild as soon as possible.

Frosty Boy has been in Dagley’s family for more than 50 years.

Many Knightstown residents took to Facebook this morning as word of the fire spread and expressed hope that the longtime restaurant would open its doors once again.

“I think everyone has a special memory that started in Frost Boy,” wrote Amy Leisure.