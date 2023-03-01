INDIANAPOLIS — Shout it out loud: KISS is coming to Indianapolis for what the historic band is calling its “final tour.”

The “Rock and Roll All Nite” crooners will come to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, November 25 as part of “The End of the Road” tour.

KISS’ current lineup features original members Gene Simmons (The Demon) and Paul Stanley (The Starchild) along with Tommy Thayer (The Spaceman) and Eric Singer (The Catman). The other original members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss last performed with KISS in 2002 and 2004, respectively.

KISS plans to end the tour in New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Dec. 2.

“KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started!” the band said in a release.

Tickets for the Indianapolis tour date go on sale on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the KISS Army pre-sale are available on Monday, March 6.