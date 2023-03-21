INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis landmark known more for its more bizarreness than its beauty has been singled out as the strangest home in Indiana.

Cheapism combed the country for the oddest homes in each state, and apparently no Hoosier house is weirder than the Kessler mansion at 4915 and 4923 Kessler Blvd East Drive.

The 11-bedroom northeast side home, which has been called the “ugliest house in America more than once,” is known as a sprawling estate with a hodgepodge of windows and ornate dolphin statues and gargoyles decorating the grounds.

It was last sold in February 2022 for $660,000, based on Marion County assessor records. It’s a steep drop from its 2012 asking price of $2.2 million.

The Indy Star reported in January that the behemoth dwelling is being converted to apartments.

In June of 2022, curious crowds filled the home for an estate sale where furniture and sculptures were up for grabs.