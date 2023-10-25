INDIANAPOLIS — Thanks to the lifesaving work of IndyVet, IMPD K9 Ringo is back on his feet and back out on patrol after being stabbed three times at the start of September.

A 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, Ringo has served with IMPD for the last four years working with his handler to keep the streets of Indianapolis safe.

“He’s a true hero, and we’re immensely grateful for the care he received,” IMPD said in a statement that announced Ringo’s recovery while also thanking the team at IndyVet.

In a video released by IMPD, a happy and healthy Ringo gave thanks to the staff at IndyVet, who IMPD said “undoubtedly” saved the dog’s life.

“Your well wishes have meant the world to us, and we can’t thank IndyVet enough for giving Ringo a second chance at life and getting him back on the job,” IMPD said.

Ringo recovery from surgery at IndyVet. (IMPD)

Ringo after surgery at IndyVet. (IMPD)

A healthy Ringo, after recovering from surgery. (IMPD)

Ringo was stabbed three times by 24-year-old Brandon Ramirez who was caught breaking into a auto and truck service business on W. Raymond Street on Sept. 1.

Ramirez may have been suffering from a mental illness during the crime and was reportedly wearing a red blanket as if it were a cape when he used rocks to smash his way into the business.

Ramirez was acting erratically and refused police commands when officers. Ringo went into the building but was stabbed three times by Ramirez, who used a large knife against the dog.

Ramirez was then shot by an officer, causing him to fall to the ground and drop the knife. Ramirez tried to get back onto his feet, according to police, which led to an officer deploying a taser and using it to get Ramirez under control.

Before police arrived, Ramirez was seen on security cameras drinking a beer and writing several strange notes about “the devil, the beast and the enemy.”