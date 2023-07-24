INDIANAPOLIS — There is a new, four-legged friend joining the Indianapolis police force.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department introduced a new member of its team today, a K9 Officer. Named Gus, the 10-month-old puppy will serve as IMPD’s new therapy dog.

An Australian mini labradoodle, Gus has been training since November 2022 to earn his new position. After completing three levels of intensive therapy training, IMPD said Gus will now use his skills to de-escalate tense situations and provide support to officers.

“The psychological and physiological aspect of dealing and interacting with these dogs is absolutely amazing,” said IMPD Deputy Chief Valerie Cunningham. “And, for our officers, we feel it will allow them to open up when they come into that wellness office.”

Photos of Gus, provided by IMPD, can be seen below:

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said that he was cautious of Ofc. Gus at first, but has since come around.

“I have to admit, when I first met him, I wasn’t sure what to expect,” Chief Taylor said. “I’ve always been a dog person – but you never really know. Gus put me at ease immediately.”

According to IMPD, Gus will now begin his tour around all the department’s districts to meet and greet officers.