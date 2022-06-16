TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Three juveniles were rescued in Tippecanoe County Wednesday after their kayaks flipped on the Wildcat Creek.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Team responded to a 911 call around 5:30 p.m.

The three juveniles, two females and one male, had become stranded after their kayaks flipped near the 8600 block of E. County Road 300 North.

The sheriff’s office was able to find the juveniles and brought them to safety. They were not hurt.

“With warm temperatures and summer water-related activities, we urge the public to be extremely cautious in and around waterways,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Officials say it’s easy to overestimate our swimming abilities while underestimating the power of moving water.

During another water rescue in Indiana on Wednesday, two juveniles were pulled from a retention pond in Greenwood and were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

