GREENFIELD, Ind. — A juvenile has been shot near Riley Park in Greenfield.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a Greenfield Police Officer was flagged down near the 700 block of East Main Street in reference to a person who had been shot. The victim was transported to Hancock Regional Hospital after being located by officials.

The victim was eventually transferred to an Indianapolis-area hospital. The condition of the victim is unknown.

Another juvenile was taken into custody following the incident, according to Greenfield Police. The victim and the person in custody are both connected to a larger investigation into a group of individuals — mostly made up of juveniles — that has been linked to the purchase and sale of illegal firearms and drugs.

Greenfield Police Chief Brian Hartman said the larger investigation has led to the seizure of 16 illegal guns, 20 search warrants served and eight to 10 arrests.

Greenfield Police believe there is no active threat to public safety as of Sunday evening. The investigations into the shooting and the group of juveniles are ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.