GREENWOOD, Ind. – One of the juveniles pulled from a Greenwood pond Wednesday night has died.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the girl succumbed to her injuries at Franciscan Health Hospital. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The second juvenile remained in critical condition as of Thursday morning, according to DNR.

Crews responded just after 7:50 p.m. Wednesday to a retention pond near Edgewater Drive and Apryl Drive after receiving reports that multiple people were in the water.

DNR said a group had been playing in the water when the juveniles became separated and didn’t resurface.

The Greenwood Fire Department and Greenwood Police Department were first on the scene. They called in a dive team; the two girls were pulled from the water about ten minutes apart.

Chad Tatman, the public information officer for the Greenwood Fire Department, said the water was about 15 feet deep. The girls were recovered at 8:05 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

The girls were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

The Bargersville Fire Department, Indianapolis Fire Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Southport Police Department also assisted at the scene.