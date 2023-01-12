GREENSBURG, Ind. — Police arrested a juvenile after a vehicle pursuit through parts of Greensburg.

Officers were first called around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. A juvenile was reported to have attacked his father while they were in a vehicle on East Freeland Road.

When police pulled up, they said the man was outside of the vehicle talking on the phone. As they approached the man, the juvenile took off in the vehicle.

An officer immediately tried to pull the juvenile over, but the juvenile kept going on State Road 3. Police reported the vehicle going over the posted limit and almost striking other cars several times.

Police said the juvenile drove from Decatur County to Rush County and pulled into a field near 1100 South and Base Road. The vehicle then experienced mechanical trouble, and police were able to take the juvenile into custody.

The juvenile was arrested on preliminary charges of robbery, theft of an automobile, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, and reckless driving.

Police have not released the age of the arrested juvenile.