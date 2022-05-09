WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A 78-year-old Wayne County man has been found guilty of shooting and killing his neighbor in November 2020.

Billy Wilson Sr. heard the jury declare him guilty of murder on Friday, meaning the 78-year-old will now face between 45 and 65 years in prison.

According to previous reports, the shooting occurred in the 4700 block of N. Brick Church Road in Hagerstown on Nov. 4, 2020. Police said officers arrived on scene to find KC Allen Simpson, 32, laying in his front yard with multiple gunshot wounds. Simpson was flown to Indianapolis but ended up succumbing to his injuries.

Police quickly identified Wilson as the suspect in the shooting. Police said the shooting was believed to have stemmed from an argument between the two neighbors, Wilson living next door to Simpson.

Wilson surrounded himself to officers following the shooting and now faces spending the rest of his life behind bars.