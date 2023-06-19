INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds walked from downtown Indy to the Kennedy-King Park Monday morning to celebrate Juneteenth.

The holiday celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States and was first recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.

“Juneteenth is a holiday they haven’t learned a lot about in school, so this is a day that’s dedicated to Juneteenth, it gives us a platform to teach our kids about their own history,” said Kareem Hines.

Hines runs New B.O.Y. Youth Mentoring and walked in the march today with several of the kids in his group.

Malachi Walker with Young Men Inc. also marched with several youths from his summer camp.

“We can reflect on the past and look forward to the future and these young men right here they have a future,” Walker said.

Beyond the celebration and history behind Juneteenth there was another mission – to send a message of peace to a community stricken with gun violence.

“I think it’s much needed with everything going on,” said Jaime Jones, a counselor at St. Florian Center.

Indianapolis has seen more than 100 homicides this year. There were also several shootings again this weekend, including one involving a 15-year-old victim on the west side.

“A lot of these young men out here are affected by that gun violence that happened this weekend and that’s been happening all year,” Hines said.

Hines said it’s important to show kids the alternatives to violence, like this march.

“It shows them that people care, that people actually show up and support them and encourage and motivate them,” Hines said.

For 9-year-old Karter, a New B.O.Y. member, this day reminds him he can be whatever he wants when he grows up.

“It’s just really fun because you can see everybody here and it’s just nice,” Karter said.

Ean, 11, from St. Florian Center said the same – saying the Juneteenth march made him feel powerful.

“My dream is to be an architect so that’s what I’m going to be when I grow up,” Ean said.