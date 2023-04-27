GREENWOOD, Ind. — A judge granted a temporary reprieve for a troubled Greenwood hotel.

The judge stayed the demolition of the Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites located at 1117 E. Main St. The move came after the property owner asked for a stay of the city’s demolition order.

The Greenwood Advisory Plan Commission voted 9-0 earlier this month to affirm building commissioner Kenneth Seal’s order to have the hotel demolished. The commission previously found the building to be an unsafe structure.

The judge has halted the demolition for now and is reviewing the case. The court order bars anyone from taking action to enforce the demolition order.

The city said the hotel has been a trouble spot since June 2021, when inspectors found nearly 200 critical violations. The demolition order cited non-compliance and continued poor conditions in its decision to have the hotel torn down.