JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A woman from Trafalgar has died from injuries sustained in a car crash Friday, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched at approximately 3:42 p.m. on report of an automobile accident at State Road 135 and County Road 500 West involving two of the same type of vehicles. One was a 2013 GMC Sierra truck driven by a 16-year-old male. The other vehicle was a 2005 GMC Sierra truck driven by a 79-year0old man with his 79-year-old female wife in the passenger seat.

The 16-year-old stated that he was turning left onto County Road 500 West when he struck the 2005 Sierra truck. He also said that he didn’t see the truck. The 16-year-old was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

No statement was given from either the 79-year-old driver or passenger due to the extent of their injuries. They were also transported to an area hospital. The passenger and wife, 79-year-old Mary K. Gossage, has died from her injuries in the accident.

