JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in finding two people tied to a fraud investigation.

Officials released images of two people suspected of check theft, identity deception, and fraud.

Investigators said the suspected parties each cashed a check that had been stolen.

If you recognize either person in the photo, contact Detective Maryann Gallagher-Little at 317-346-4612 or mlittle@co.johnson.in.us. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Johnson County Tip Line at 317-346-4654.