JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A three-day child sex sting operation led by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and the Franklin Police Department ended with 20 men being arrested on various child solicitation charges.

The law enforcement operation was conducted from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 and involved detectives luring in child predators by posing as underage children online and agreeing to meetups where police officers were lying in wait.

“The conversations that are had prior to the suspects arriving at the target location are very troubling,” the police departments said in a joint release. “The requests that are made to the investigators posing as underage children are also very troubling and disturbing.”

Police said some of the suspects arrived at the meetups with various items including alcoholic beverages, drugs, and firearms. Some of the suspects even traveled great distances in hopes of a sexual encounter with a minor, police said, with one of the arrested men being from Alabama and another from West Virginia.

“We will never know the true extent or impact these investigations have on the safety of our children,” the police departments said. “Knowingly meeting with a minor and wanting to take that minor away from their home (and) travel miles away scares all of us.”

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and the Franklin Police Department reminded parents to be diligent in knowing what their children are doing and who they are speaking with on the internet. Police warned that the number of apps in which predators seek out children is “very alarming.”

“Almost everyone carries a smartphone which makes it so easy to access these sites,” police said. “There are people who prey on our children every day. We must be vigilant.”

This is the fourth child sex string operation conducted by the two police departments over the last two years. In total, 49 arrests have been made as a result of the operations.

The men arrested in the most recent sex sting are listed below with their charges:

Brallan Campos-Acevedo, 22, of Indianapolis. Charged with child solicitation, a Level 4 felony, and misdemeanor making unlawful proposition.

Calvin M. Farris, 37, of Richland. Charged with child solicitation, a Level 4 felony, and dissemination of harmful matter to a minor, a Level 6 felony.

Christopher G. Wilson, 37, of Columbus. Charged with child solicitation, a Level 5 felony.

Eric N. Johnson, 38, of Noblesville. Charged with child solicitation, a Level 4 felony, and dissemination of harmful matter to a minor, a Level 6 felony.

Helly C. Sang, 21, of Indianapolis. Charged with child solicitation, a Level 4 felony.

James T. Miller, 28, of Indianapolis. Charged with child solicitation, a Level 5 felony.

Jeffery D. Alford, 26, of Greenwood. Charged with child solicitation, a Level 5 felony, and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Jeffrey A. Hance, 64, of Mooresville. Charged with child solicitation, a Level 4 felony; resisting law enforcement/using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and prostitution.

Jered S. Morgan, 22, of Monrovia. Charged with child solicitation, a Level 4 felony.

Jonathan D. Morales, 31, of Indianapolis. Charged with child solicitation, a Level 4 felony, and misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior.

Jonathan T. Evans, 36, of Pisgah, Alabama. Charged with child solicitation, a Level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a Level 2 felony and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Mark A. Adams, 59, of Cross Plains. Charged with child solicitation, a Level 4 felony, and misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and making an unlawful proposition.

Max J. Miller, 25, of Indianapolis. Charged with child solicitation, a Level 4 felony.

Nicholas T. Hubbard, 23, of Indianapolis. Charged with child solicitation, a Level 4 felony.

Philip M. Buhrke, 26, of Indianapolis. Charged with child solicitation, a Level 4 felony, and dissemination of harmful matter to a minor, a Level 6 felony.

Ryan A. Browning, 34, of Harts, West Virginia. Charged with child solicitation, a Level 5 felony, and possession of child pornography, a Level 6 felony.

Samuel Ernestro Severino Cabrera, 24, of Indianapolis. Charged with child solicitation, a Level 4 felony, and misdemeanor making an unlawful proposition.

Thiang Za Lian, 21, of Indianapolis. Charged with child solicitation, a Level 4 felony, and misdemeanor making an unlawful proposition.

Za Thio, 36, of Indianapolis. Charged with child solicitation, a Level 4 felony, and misdemeanor making an unlawful proposition.

Zacariah R. Hart, 43, of Indianapolis. Charged with child solicitation, a Level 4 felony, and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.

