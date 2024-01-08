INDIANAPOLIS — Jerry Wade, a popular Indianapolis-based radio DJ known as “The Loverman” on WTLC, has died at age 63.

Wade was the host of “The Quiet Storm” on 106.7 WTLC and had been known to Indy residents as a radio icon who had been on the airwaves for over 30 years.

An Indianapolis native, WTLC described Wade as a man who aimed to “keep you motivated and help you have a great day” through his broadcasts.

Photos of Wade, provided by WTLC, can be seen below:

“An avid lover of all things Indianapolis, his goal is simply to see you smile,” Wade’s bio on WTLC reads.

According to the radio station, Wade had been honored by several local organizations for his work over the years. These accolades included recognition from The Mozel Sanders We Feed the Hungry program Radio Awards and the Indiana Black Expo Radio Broadcast Media Awards.

WTLC confirmed Wade’s passing on air Monday afternoon. He was 63.