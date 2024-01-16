INDIANAPOLIS — Janet Jackson and Nelly are “Together Again.”

Five-time Grammy award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Janet Jackson recently announced that she was adding 35 dates to her Together Again concert tour. One of those additional dates includes a stop in downtown Indianapolis where Jackson, joined by special guest Nelly, is set to perform at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, June 23.

Jacket’s Together Again Tour builds off her 2023 tour which included 36 sold-out shows and was accompanied by rave reviews.

“Jackson is a killer live act,” the Boston Globe wrote.

The Together Again Tour is a celebration of 50 years of Jackson’s time in the spotlight and will cover all her hits. Nelly also will be performing hit songs and fan favorites from his two-decade career.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. To grab your own, head over to LiveNation.com.