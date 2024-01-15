JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A woman was rescued on Saturday afternoon from a flooded vehicle by an off-duty deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, according to a news release from the department.

Around 5:21 p.m. on Saturday, officials received a 911 call from a woman who said she was trapped in her vehicle as it was being flooded near the 9000 block east of County Road 50 N. After an initial investigation, officials said water was rising in the vehicle “at a very fast rate.”

Jackson County Deputy Mark Holt was in the area of County Road 50 N and US Hwy 31 at the time of the call. Holt responded to the scene where he located the vehicle, the release said.

When Holt arrived, the flooded vehicle was on the north side of the road with the water rising over the hood of the vehicle. The woman was trapped inside the vehicle with water up to her neck.

“Without hesitation, Deputy Holt entered the water and was able to get (the woman) out of the vehicle and placed (her) in his patrol vehicle to get her warm,” the release said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for possible hypothermia, the release said.

“Deputy Holt’s quick response kept this incident from being a lot worse,” Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer said in the release.