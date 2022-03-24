INDIANAPOLIS — IUPUI is offering a brand new scholarship for incoming freshman, and it’s geared towards a group of incoming students who they feel could benefit the most.

A new partnership between IUPUI and the CREA Foundation is offering a first-of-its-kind scholarship program to incoming freshmen in lower income areas.

The two groups are hoping to tackle economic challenges facing underserved youth.

IUPUI first-year students that live in indiana affordable-housing communities are eligible for the scholarship.

It will not only provide financial aid, but social support–including peer tutors and mentorship programs.

This is because many students in these lower income areas are juggling school and work, among other committments.

The CREA Foundation, who works exclusively in the affordable housing industry, says local, statewide and national affordable-housing options continues to be a growing concern.

This can lead to a lack of financial aid available for students – which affects their ability to attend college.

“Students from low income first generation status exhibit a lot of issues when it comes to attaining a credential,” said Arvetta Jideonwo, executive director of the CREA Foundation. “So it might be easy to get into a college but in order to stay, they need the resources in support to get there.”

“It’s been our mission to provide resources and provide opportunities to students from less fortunate backgrounds from marginalized backgrounds,” said Eric Williams, senior executive director of Educational Equity Programs at IUPUI.

Incoming students who are eligible for this scholarship are encouraged to apply for the CREA Scholars Program at IUPUI by April 15th.

IUPUI and CREA plan to welcome 10 recipients into the program for the fall 2022 semester.

To apply, click here.