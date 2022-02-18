BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana University Police Department has received a report of another rape on campus.

According to the police department, a student reported this week that they were sexually assaulted by another student on April 27, 2021 at the Willkie Residence Center.

IUPD’s daily crime log shows an open case of a rape and sexual assault was reported on Wednesday.

From IUPD:

On 2/15/22, IUPD received a report from the Office of Student Conduct regarding a student being sexually assaulted. A student reported to the Office of Student Conduct that they had been sexually assaulted by another student on 04/27/21 at The Wilkie Residence Center. This is the only information we have; this case will be classified as inactive at this time pending further information.

As CBS4 reported in Dec. 2021, IU has seen an increase in reported rapes and sexual assaults this school year.

In 2022, at least two students were arrested for rape charges related to sexual assaults on campus.

The daily crime log shows 8 rapes were reported to IUPD from Dec. 27, 2021 to Feb. 16, 2022.