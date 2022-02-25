INDIANAPOLIS — A rare healthcare tool is now being used in Wayne Township. IU Health’s mobile stroke unit is expanding its unique services to the area.

The unit brings the capabilities of a primary stroke center to wherever the stroke is happening. It responds to all stroke calls in its service area from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

”Our service area covers approximately a million people,” said Dr. Jason Mackey, a neurologist and the mobile stroke unit director.

Being able to cover more area means more people get faster stroke treatment, potentially saving lives and preventing stroke side effects.

”That’s what we’re really looking for, getting people back to their homes, back to their jobs,” Mackey said.

Sarah Collins, the mobile stroke unit coordinator, said a normal ambulance and team don’t have the capabilities that the stroke unit does, leaving paramedics with few options for immediate treatment.

”That 911 ambulance as a paramedic, all you have is your gas pedal,” Collins said.

The big difference between a normal ambulance and the mobile stroke unit is a CT scan right in the unit. Collins said this allows her crew to figure out what a patient needs quicker.

”You really need the imaging first to progress through the treatment algorithm,” she said.

The mobile stroke unit also has a neurologist either on board or there virtually.

”It’s not a different medicine, it’s not a different surgery,” Mackey said. “All it is is treating people faster. You treat people faster they get better.”

Mackey said studies show this tool gets patients to treatments 30 minutes faster than traditional practices.

”An extra 10-12% of people are disability free just from this intervention,” Mackey said.

Collins said this should make people in Wayne Township feel just a little bit safer should a stroke happen to them or someone they care about

”You know that little extra level of security is there should you find yourself, or your relative, or your friend with stroke like symptoms,” she said.

But, the most important part of responding to a stroke is recognizing what is happening in the first place.

”The big thing we tell people to look out for is facial droop, arm or leg weakness and then speech,” Mackey said.

He said the acronym to know is F.A.S.T.: face, arm, speech and then time, meaning time to call 911.