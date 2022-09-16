The IU chapter Sigma Phi Epsilon was put on cease-and-desist on September 9 for endangering other and alcohol violations, according to the university.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Greek Life leaders at Indiana University are implementing new rules and regulations for social events after three fraternities were issued cease and desist letters in just over a week.

The three fraternities in question are Sigma Alpha Mu, Sigma Phi Epsilon and Alpha Epsilon Pi. The reason for the disciplinary action against all three is listed as endangering others and alcohol violations.

Classes started less than a month ago and IU’s interfraternity council president Ethan Golde admitted that some parties got out of hand.

“It’s part of the reacclimating back to campus,” Golde said during an interview on Friday. “We’re looking forward to things settling down a little bit.”

Starting this weekend, Greek organizations will have to abide by new rules and regulations when hosting events.

Some of the new guidelines include:

● Formal ID checks at the entrance to events with wristbands/stamps allowing alcohol to be served

only to those 21+ in addition only alcohol below 15% ABV is permitted. Nobody under the age

of 18 will be admitted.

● All events will have 1 sober monitor for every 20 guests, each sober monitor will receive Event

Monitor Training provided by IU’s Office of Sorority & Fraternity Life (OSFL)

● Any event with 500+ attendees is required to hire a minimum of five professional security guards

from a list of pre-approved IU vendors.

● All events will be registered with IFC, PHA, and IU officials by midnight on Sunday of the week

prior. Guest lists AND attendance lists will be maintained by each organization.

● Random event checks conducted by IFC and PHA executive council leadership will ensure

compliance with all new procedures.

“We had some pretty general vague clauses in our bylaws previously, but we wanted to be very clear with everyone was going to be accountable to,” Golde said.

The biggest change is that Greek Leadership will do random checks at events to make sure they’re in compliance. Golde said those started on Thursday evening and will continue.

“They don’t receive advanced notice and then we just kind of observe the event for a little bit,” Golde explained. “Make sure that things are being run how they’re supposed to so we can avoid more cease-and-desist letters.”

While the move comes after the recent disciplinary action, Golde said the conversations started long ago. Last school year, Greek life events were suspended indefinitely after numerous sexual assaults happened at several fraternities.

“The Panhellenic women came to us and said they don’t feel safe at the events and that was a big red flag for us,” Golde said. “We knew that something had to change. It just took us a little bit to figure out what that looks like and how to get everybody to buy in to that process.”

Golde said all of IU’s 26 fraternities signed on to the plan.

Students in Greek life had mixed reviews on the changes. Some thought it would provide a safer environment.

“It’s good that they are trying to crack down on that and keep everyone under control,” junior Cameron Walter said. “From an outsider‘s perspective, I’m sure they all think it’s a lot worse than it is. But it’s really pretty rare and it’s just as few cases every once in a while that really screws it up for everyone else.”

Other see it as more of attempt to save face.

“I don’t know if the regulation is necessary per se. It’s kind of just like maybe dampening some fun for no reason,” said junior Marcus Bennett-Sines. “I don’t think it’s actually gonna make people safer but at least they’re trying I guess.”

However, Golde believes the regulations will do just that. He argues that fraternity parties will be the safest for students.

“There is no house party that has private security ID’ing you at the door, checking if you’re on the guest list, wrist banding you if you’re under 21,” Golde said. “All those measures are not taken at every tailgate and house party.”

The three fraternities will remain on cease-and-desist until further notice, according to the university’s website. Golde said they will go through a disciplinary process that will determine their future at the university.

You can review the new rules and regulations below.