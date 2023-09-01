BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Saturday college football is back in the Hoosier state and the biggest game circled on the calendar is in Bloomington where Indiana University squares off with Ohio State.

With game day dawning, the IU student body is abuzz with energy as football fans on the campus are more than ready for the season to kick off on their home field.

“It’s the IU spirit; we have such a good fan base,” said IU student Melanie Earkman.

“I’m excited to tailgate; it’s our senior year. We were ready to have our one-year wrap around,” said Rachel Landou.

After last year’s relatively disappointing season, students across IU are wary of what the new season may bring.

“Not too excited because not many high hopes, but we will be at the game Saturday and looking forward to having fun,” said Hudson Paris.

Despite the hesitancy, many are still optimistic about how the football team will fare this year. Other students were just excited about the tailgating, fun, fellowship and food that accompanies football games.

“I know the school is buzzing about the game tomorrow; we are excited about tailgating and looking forward to having a good time tomorrow,” said DJ Quick.

Officials said the game will bring a big crowd. More than 14,000 student tickets have been sold.

Memorial Stadium holds a total of 52,000 people.

“Ohio State is an excellent opponent, but it’s a 12-game season, and this a great opportunity for the Indiana Hoosiers,” said Jeremy Gray, senior associate athletic director for strategic communications/director of the Cuban Center at Indiana University.

With such a large crowd expected, parking spots are sure to go fast.

“We’re also changing our parking situation. We have mobile parking to scan to get you into the lots,” said Gray.

Officials said that due to the forecast calling for high temperatures in the upper 80s on Saturday, all fans can bring one clear, sealed water bottle. Misting and free water refill stations will also be around the Memorial Stadium concourse.