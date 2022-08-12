BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University is teaming up with Molson Coors for a new partnership that will make Coors Light the exclusive domestic beer sponsor of IU Athletics.

The collaboration will begin with the 2022-23 season and will allow Molson Coors to use IU’s cursive logo for promotion.

A Coors-branded beer garden will also be part of the the Rooftop at the Rock in the south end zone of Memorial Stadium.

“Molson Coors has also established a $10,000 annual grant earmarked to support Indiana University and Bloomington community campaigns and initiatives centered on responsible drinking,” IU Athletics wrote in a release.

“Improving the gameday experience for Hoosier fans has been a high priority for our department, and we are excited to team with a great sponsor with a proven track record of working with other schools,” said IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson.

Coors will also have increased visibility on IU Athletics’ official social and digital platforms and on the IU Radio Network. 