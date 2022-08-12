BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University is teaming up with Molson Coors for a new partnership that will make Coors Light the exclusive domestic beer sponsor of IU Athletics.

The collaboration will begin with the 2022-23 season and will allow Molson Coors to use IU’s cursive logo for promotion.

A Coors-branded beer garden will also be part of the the Rooftop at the Rock in the south end zone of Memorial Stadium.

“Molson Coors has also established a $10,000 annual grant earmarked to support Indiana University and Bloomington community campaigns and initiatives centered on responsible drinking,” IU Athletics wrote in a release.



“Improving the gameday experience for Hoosier fans has been a high priority for our department, and we are excited to team with a great sponsor with a proven track record of working with other schools,” said IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson . “

Coors will also have increased visibility on IU Athletics’ official social and digital platforms and on the IU Radio Network.