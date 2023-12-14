MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Imagine turning the faucet to your kitchen sink and seeing a stream of brown, murky water pouring out.

That’s a familiar situation for some people in Morgantown. Residents say they are disgusted by the water in their homes.

Penny and Terry Lewis said there is a lot to love in their small town, but that the water is not one of them. On Wednesday, crews installing fiber optic cables struck a nearby water line.

“All of a sudden, our water just looked like chocolate,” Penny said.

The Morgantown resident said she couldn’t do laundry or dishes, let alone cook, until the tap ran clear again. And on any given day – her neighbors are worried about the same thing.

“It’s just nasty and brown,” resident Kyle Chrisman said. “I can’t let my dogs drink the water here.”

Others agreed.

“You no longer have white clothes,” resident Suzanne Davis said. They’re disgusting.”

Penny said she’s grateful the town handled it right away Wednesday. However, as FOX59/CBS4 dug deeper, we learned the incident was only a drop in the bucket.

Town Council member Joe Blevins said on several occasions over the past few weeks, residents noticed their water running yellow or brown. He said contractors have been taking water from unauthorized hydrants – releasing residual rust built up in the aging lines, discoloring the water.

“Our town’s over a hundred years old,” Blevins explained. “Like a lot of old, little towns here in Indiana, our infrastructure could use some repair.”

They’ve got ideas.

“Our plan is to explore maybe putting in a new well because our wells are, you know, a hundred years old and they need some repair,” Blevins said. “As well as improving the distribution from one of the wells we already have, as well as installing some new water lines on the north side of town possibly.”

What they don’t have is millions of dollars to spend, especially after upgrading the town’s sewer and stormwater systems. Plus, it could take years.

“I know it seems like sometimes we’re not doing anything, but there’s a process we have to follow,” Blevins said. “We try to do that and we are working to correct the water situation here in this town.”

Blevins said they’re also completing a water study because they’re eight years overdue and may need to raise rates. Meanwhile, residents say they already fork out a lot of money on clean drinking water and preparing to fix appliances corroded by the rust.

“Can’t have a dishwasher because all of that – whatever’s in that water… it was just corroded with all that stuff,” one resident said.

“It’s kind of concerning for your water heater and stuff like that – that’s [an] expensive item,” Chrisman said. “Our bill’s high enough, my property taxes are high enough. You’d think they’d be able to do something about it.”

Around the holidays last year, a major water main break caused the town’s tower to drain, leaving them without water for days.

“That’s one of those one in a million – right before Christmas, worst case you could have situations,” Blevins recalled.

If you’re a Morgantown resident and you are having issues with your water, the Town Council asks that you reach out so they can get to the bottom of it.