INDIANAPOLIS – He doesn’t leave them hanging, but he certainly dangles the possibilities for everyone to see.

Cameron Shoppach with IndyHumane has seen his Instagram following skyrocket to more than 50,000 followers.

The self-described “Dangler in Chief” has posted dozens of videos showing him picking up shelter animals to see if they’ll let him “dangle” them. You’ll find him on Instagram as “does.it.dangle.”

Shoppach said it’s a common test of temperament for dogs and cats at home. He started “dangling” his own dog at home and eventually brought the idea to the shelter.

“I am definitely a dog person, but I do have seven cats at home,” Shoppach said. “I heard about a temperament test that people do with cats where they ‘dangle’ them and hold them up. If their legs hang down, then usually they can handle a little more invasive handling and they’re gonna be chill.”

Shoppach’s official title with IndyHumane is “Management of Enrichment and Flow.” But to his followers, he’ll always be the “Dangler in Chief.” He can’t believe tens of thousands are now watching his exploits.

“It’s been wild. I was happy with a hundred followers,” Shoppach said. “Then I got 5,600 one day. The next day, 5,800. It’s just been up and down. Really, really positive messages.”

Several of the animals featured in his videos have found forever homes.

“Probably about half of the pets got adopted within a week and people were like, ‘I don’t even know what you’re talking about,’” Shoppach said. “The other half that are now adopted are like, ‘I saw him on there and came in. I don’t think he’s a good fit, but this other dog that I just saw is going to be a good fit.’”

“It is kind of an invasive way to handle animals, so there are some folks who say, ‘Hey this is dangerous,’ but I really just try to enforce that I know, love and trust these animals, and they really know, love and trust me as well,” he said. “I’m not just picking up any stray off the street and being like, ‘Wheeeee!’”

Shoppach has the full support of IndyHumane and is posting videos daily. He’s heartened by the response and said local shelters play a vital role in communities.

“These shelters, IACS and IndyHumane, are both here because we’re supporting a community of animals in Indianapolis. The best way we can do that is to reduce the burden on shelters,” he said. “Pay to spay and neuter pets.”

Shoppach is raising awareness about “Operation Pit Stop,” a project raising money to spay and neuter large-breed dogs. Learn more here.