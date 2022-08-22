*Note: The full news conference will be attached to this article shortly.

RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University is reacting following the news of five students being involved in a car crash in Riley that killed three and left two seriously injured.

In a release, the school says that the campus is grieving the tragic loss of Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili, and Caleb Vanhooser.

Musili, 19, was a sophomore from Fort Wayne, and part of the Pathway to Blue program who enrolled at ISU this year after attending Ivy Tech Community College previously.

Pathway to Blue Director Sadé Walker called Musili a hard worker who had a positive attitude.

“His smile was infectious,” Walker said of Musili. “He worked very hard to navigate college. He was very excited about his classes and becoming a Sycamore.”

Four of the 5 victims were members of the ISU football team, and two of them died as a result. Those two were Christian Eubanks, 18, a freshman from Waukegan, Ill., as well as Caleb VanHooser, 19, a freshman from Liberty Township, OH.

Christian Eubanks (left) and Caleb Vanhooser (right) Image courtesy Indiana State University Athletics

Sycamores Head Football Coach Curt Mallory said simply saying these students will be missed would be an understatement.

“It is a terrible day for Indiana State football and a devastating loss for both the Eubanks and the VanHooser families,” Mallory said. “Both young men were quality individuals who were loved and respected by their teammates and this staff. To say they will be missed is an understatement. Our continued prayers and support are with their families, friends, and teammates during this difficult time.”

The two left injured reportedly have been moved out of intensive care units, but remain in serious condition. The injured individuals were Omarion Dixon and John Moore.

The football team did not practice Monday.

“My heart is broken at the loss of these three souls,” said Sherard Clinkscales, Director of Athletics. “Life is so precious, and it is very difficult to comprehend when tragic events like this happen. They will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences and prayers go to each of their families.”

The Student Government Association released the following statement:

“The Indiana State University community is deeply saddened by the news of three Sycamores who have passed away and two severely injured in a car accident early Sunday morning. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy. The Sycamore family is strong and here to support one another during this time of mourning. Please take care of each other.”

State Representative Tonya Pfaff (D-Terre Haute) released the following statement:

“I want to send my deepest condolences to the families and friends impacted by this horrible tragedy,” Pfaff said. “The Sycamore community has lost three bright young souls that had their whole lives ahead of them. May God bring peace to all those in mourning during this difficult time and help them cherish the memories of their loved ones.”

State Senator Jon Ford (R-Terre Haute) released the following statement:

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and families of the ISU students involved in this tragic accident. It is devastating to see young lives cut short and others forever affected by this terrible tragedy. I mourn for those who were lost in the crash and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured individuals. These students had bright futures ahead of them and their memory will not be forgotten by those who love them and our community at large.”

Counseling services are available for students, faculty, and staff at the Student Counseling Center, 217 North 6th Street on the second floor of Gillum Hall. The phone number is 812-237-3939.