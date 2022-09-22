JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — Two teenagers were arrested in Jackson County Wednesday morning after Indiana State Police reportedly caught them going more than 110 mph on I-65 with alcohol and fake firearms in the vehicle.

Around 10 a.m., a trooper stopped a white Acura on I-65 South near the Seymour exit. State Police say the 17-year-old driver from Crothersville, Indiana was going 111 mph in a 70 mph zone. The passenger was a 16-year-old from Seymour.

According to ISP, the driver was in possession of an alcoholic beverage and a “look-alike marijuana substance.” Police also found “two realistic looking fake firearms” in the vehicle.

Troopers arrested the 17-year-old for preliminary charges of reckless driving, possession of an alcoholic beverage by a minor, and dealing in a look-a-like substance.

The 16-year-old was found to be a missing/wanted person. He was wanted on felony charges of burglary with a deadly weapon, robbery, and failure to appear.

Both juveniles were first taken to the Jackson County Jail and then a juvenile detention facility.