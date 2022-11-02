CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a 16-year-old on several counts of attempted murder following an investigation into a local police chief’s home being shot at in September.

State police say the incident happened on September 18.

ISP detectives responded to the Clarksville police chief’s home after someone fired multiple rounds into his home. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, and some rounds had made entry inside the residence.

No one was hurt.

Clarksville police and ISP investigated and arrested a 16-year-old male on November 1 in Floyd County.

He is preliminary charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of criminal recklessness.

The juvenile was taken to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center without incident.