FRENCH LICK, Ind. — A Crawford County man alleged to be high on meth, benzos and other drugs reportedly drove his motorcycle through a French Lick lawn before attempting to flee on foot from state troopers.

According to the Indiana State Police, Ricky Daugherty of Taswell was arrested on July 6 and tested positive to be on methamphetamines, amphetamines, benzodiazepines and THC.

Authorities said a state trooper tried to pull over Daugherty at approximately 7:54 p.m. for distracted driving. Daugherty, who was reportedly driving a Honda Shadow, refused to pull over his motorcycle and drove through a yard attempting to evade police.

Daugherty ended up fleeing on foot before he was caught and taken into custody, according to state police.

Police said Daugherty was found to have a prior warrant out of Crawford County for possession of marijuana. At the time of his arrest, Daugherty was found to be in possession of meth and marijuana, according to state police.

Daugherty was booked into Orange County Jail on charges of resisting with a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated on a controlled substance.