FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. – A 20-year-old woman died in a three-vehicle crash in Franklin County Tuesday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened around 11 a.m. on U.S. 52 in the southeastern part of Franklin County.

Police said it appeared a Ford F-150 truck driven by 30-year-old Dennis Poland crossed the center line while heading eastbound on U.S. 52 near St. Peter’s Road. The truck veered into the path of an oncoming Dodge Ram.

After the vehicles made contact, Poland’s truck slid sideways into the path of a semi truck, police said. The semi crashed into the passenger’s side of Poland’s pickup.

Poland’s passenger, 20-year-old Makenzie Howell, died from injuries suffered in the crash. Poland and the driver of the Ram were taken to the hospital. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

State police believe speed was likely a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.