HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police have released autopsy findings that determined a Valparaiso murder suspect shot himself in the midst of a high-speed police pursuit in southern Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, law enforcement were on the lookout on Friday for a gold Buick being driven by Samuel Aaron Robb, 30, of Valparaiso who was a suspect in a double homicide in Evansville.

A state trooper spotted the suspect vehicle in a hotel parking lot north of I-64 in Corydon, according to police. Robb reportedly fled the hotel and traveled north on State Road 135. The trooper attempted to stop the Buick but the car sped off at a high rate of speed, according to ISP, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.

The state trooper reported that within a matter of seconds the gold Buick suddenly crossed over the center line and drove off the west side of the roadway, ramping over a driveway and becoming airborne before striking a utility pole and coming to a rest upside down just off the highway. Robb was found inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigation of the crash revealed a firearm and alluded to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police, but the cause was withheld until the autopsy was completed.

Robb was revealed to be wanted by police for his connection to a double murder in Evansville that occurred Thursday morning.

According to WEHT, Evansville police found a male and female dead inside a residence just before midnight on Thursday in the 700 block of North Saint Joseph Avenue. The victims were identified as 68-year-old David Anthony Macke and 31-year-old Kara Frederick.

A police report indicated three other females were found alive inside the home and taken in for questioning. Later, police issued the Be on the Look Out order for Robb and the gold Buick.