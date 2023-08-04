LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police arrested a Munster man in relation to a child exploitation investigation on Wednesday.

Court records showed 32-year-old Michael Anthony Prestamer was arrested after an investigation conducted by ISP’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators said they received more than 20 cyber tips related to a specific online account that had been used for child exploitation.

After months of investigation, officials secured search warrants for Prestamer’s residence and a business in Hammond with the assistance of the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prestamer was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail on Aug. 2.

He was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography with an aggravating factor found, Level 5 Felony; and three counts of possession of child porn, Level 6 Felony.

An initial court hearing has yet to be set in this case.