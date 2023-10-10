INDIANAPOLIS — The remains of a missing Hamilton County man who “suspiciously” disappeared 7 months ago have been found inside a burnt car. State police are now investigating the death as a homicide.

Patrick Stern (via ISP)

Indiana State Police announced Tuesday night that troopers have found a Cadillac Escalade registered to 58-year-old Patrick Glenn Stern, a missing person from Noblesville.

The car, which ISP said was located in early September in Indianapolis, was “severely burnt.”

Adult male remains were found inside.

“Indiana State Police Detectives are still awaiting DNA analysis results, but they are confident the remains that were recovered are Mr. Stern,” an ISP news release said.

ISP first publicly announced that Stern was missing on April 21, saying at the time he was last seen on March 2 on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Police referred to Stern’s disappearance as “suspicious” and asked the public for information.

At the time, ISP said Stern was last seen driving a black 2012 Cadillac Escalade and released photos of the car. This, police said Tuesday, matched the severely burnt car found in Indy.

“There is limited information available for release on this case however it is being investigated as a homicide,” ISP’s news release read.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.