MARION, Ind. — A 28-year-old man from Marion is behind bars after Indiana State Police reported finding numerous images of child pornography on his phone.

Austin Brankle faces 10 Level 5 felony charges of possession of child porn and is being held in Grant County Jail.

According to the Indiana State Police, the investigation into Brankle began with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that Brankle may be in possession of multiple nude images of children.

Police eventually served a warrant on Brankle’s home in the 3300 block of N. Marksara Drive in Marion where officers allegedly found numerous images on his cellphone.

State police remind citizens that crimes involving exploited children can be reported by calling 800-THE-LOSS (843-5677).