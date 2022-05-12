GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a Pendleton man with open warrants in three counties after a state trooper clocked him going 103 mph on I-69.

According to Indiana State Police, Trooper Caleb Garvin was on patrol Wednesday around 4:50 p.m. when he spotted a Lexus SUV speeding as it headed north on I-69 near mile marker 97 in Greene County.

Garvin’s radar indicated the SUV was going 103 mph in a 70-mph zone. He attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver, identified as 48-year-old Brian Anthony Hauke, continued into Monroe County.

Garvin pursued Hauke, who exited south on State Road 37, where he lost control, crashed onto the shoulder and struck a large rock embankment. Hauke kept going before stopping near Victor Pike because of traffic at the intersection, police said.

Hauke got out of his vehicle and ran off. Garvin caught up to Hauke and detained him. The trooper injured his shoulder but stayed with Hauke until other officers arrived to take him into custody.

Hauke was driving on a suspended license, police said, and had outstanding arrest warrants in Hamilton, Hancock and Marion counties. He showed signs of impairment, police said, and told investigators he’d taken controlled substances “several days prior” to the incident.

Hauke was taken to an area hospital for a blood draw. Upon his release, he was booked into the Greene County Jail on multiple charges, including felony counts of resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Misdemeanor counts included reckless driving, driving while suspended with a prior charge and possession of paraphernalia.

Court records show Hauke had previously been charged in multiple counties. He was accused of possession of methamphetamine in Hamilton and Marion counties. In Hancock County, he pleaded guilty to driving while suspended.