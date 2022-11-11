TELL CITY, Ind. – A 22-year-old man died in a police shooting in Perry County early Friday morning after leading police on a chase.

According to Indiana State Police, Cannelton police attempted to stop a speeding pickup truck on SR 66 around 12:45 a.m. The truck turned into a Walmart in Tell City, didn’t stop and then went back into Cannelton.

The car turned down St. Louis Avenue. The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Payton A. Masterson, fired multiple shots at the pursuing Cannelton police vehicle, some of which struck it, police said.

He then got out of his truck and stole another vehicle, leading police on a chase into Tell City.

According to investigators, Masterson drove into the Tell City Police Department parking lot and rammed several police vehicles. He then got out and ran to his apartment on Main Street. Tell City police and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter.

From his second-floor apartment, Masterson communicated through police through an open window. He then fired at officers, with one round hitting a Perry County sheriff’s vehicle.

A Tell City officer fired back; an ISP drone confirmed Masterson “was no longer a threat.” He’d suffered a gunshot wound and died.

During the incident, Masterson damaged a total of six police vehicles; two were hit by gunfire while four others sustained significant damage after Masterson rammed them in the police department parking lot.

The shooting remains under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.