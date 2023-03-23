KNOX COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested the Knox County coroner after reportedly finding drugs in her home.

ISP confirmed the agency arrested Knox County Coroner Karen Donovan, 40, of Vincennes on Wednesday. Donovan was preliminarily charged with possession of methamphetamine and a schedule II controlled substance, as well as official misconduct.

Detectives started investigating Donovan in April of 2022 after receiving “information of misconduct,” according to ISP.

Donovan was booked in the Knox County Jail after her arrest. She has since posted bond and was released.