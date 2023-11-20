PORTLAND, Ind. — Officials with the Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate in the Jay County Jail.

According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, the Jay County Sheriff notified the Fort Wayne post of the Indiana State Police to investigate the death of 33-year-old Kevin Tyler Whitted around 8 a.m. Monday.

Officials said Whitted was being held in the jail in a padded cell and being monitored by jail staff through surveillance video. No other inmates were reportedly in the cell with Whitted. The release said staff saw Whitted fall forward in his cell around 7:22 a.m. Monday and the nurse went and checked on him.

The release said the nurse told staff to call EMS and staff performed CPR on Whitted until EMS arrived. Whitted was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials said an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday. Indiana State Police said this remains an active death investigation.