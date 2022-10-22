HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – State police are investigating after an inmate was found dead early Saturday morning at the Huntington County Jail, according to a release from ISP.

The initial investigation found that, around 3 a.m., another inmate alerted jail staff of a possible medical emergency in one of the cellblocks.

According to the release, jail staff found 42-year-old Nicholas Parks, an inmate from Bunker Hill, unresponsive. The release said staff tried to resuscitate Parks until emergency crews arrived.

Parks was pronounced dead at the jail by the Huntington County Coroner.

ISP detectives said there didn’t appear to be any sign of a fight or a struggle. Police noted Parks had medical issues in the past.

Police said toxicology and autopsy results, to determine the cause and manner of death, are pending with the Huntington County Coroner’s Office.

ISP said the death investigation is ongoing.