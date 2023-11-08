WESTVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after an inmate died inside a Westville prison.

According to ISP, correctional officers discovered an unresponsive inmate around 8 a.m. Tuesday inside Westville Correctional Facility.

The inmate, later identified by ISP as 35-year-old John R. Taylor of Greene County, was determined to be deceased. The inmate’s family has been notified, ISP said.

An autopsy on Taylor, conducted by the LaPorte County Coroner, determined that he died from “blunt force trauma,” ISP said.

Taylor, according to police, was serving a sentence for felony convictions out of Greene County. Online Indiana Dept. of Corrections records show Taylor was projected to be released on Feb. 1, 2030.

“This is an ongoing criminal investigation,” ISP said in a release Wednesday. “Once completed, the case will be turned over to the LaPorte County Prosecutor for consideration of charges.”

State police did not provide any further information.