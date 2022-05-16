DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana homeowner shot and killed two intruders and held another pair at gunpoint until officers arrived, police say.

According to Indiana State Police, the incident happened early Sunday morning during a suspected home burglary in DeKalb County.

Around 6 a.m., four people broke into a home in the 1600 block of State Road 8. They were armed and confronted the homeowner, who was also armed.

The homeowner fired at the suspects, police said.

Tabitha L. Johnson, 42, and Shaun T. Kruse, 42, both of Fort Wayne, were being held in the DeKalb County Jail on charges of felony murder and burglary.

State police identified the individuals who were killed as Rameica Lasharon Moore, 36, of Fort Wayne, and Dylan Scott Morefield, 22, of Churubusco. Autopsies were pending.

The homeowner is not facing criminal charges at this time, police said. The investigation is ongoing.