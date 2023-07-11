GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are actively searching southern Greene County for a fugitive wanted for felony escaping after officers say he cut off his ankle monitor, stole a trooper’s car and crashed it into another squad car before evading arrest.

ISP confirmed around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday that police are canvassing the Scotland and Newberry area of Greene County for a suspect identified as 40-year-old Eric James King of Shoals, Indiana.

Eric James King (via MCSO)

King is armed with a knife and considered dangerous, according to ISP. He is described as a 5’7″ tall, 180-pound white man with black hair and brown eyes that is currently wearing a bright-colored shirt, shorts and boots.

“Do not answer the door for any unknown white males,” ISP officials with the Jasper post said in Facebook post Tuesday night.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect may be driving a 1995 Red Ford F250 with Indiana license plate number CBD783.

The search for King first began this week in Martin County after he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor and became wanted for felony escape from home detention.

The search was made public around 7 a.m. Tuesday when the Martin County authorities an attempt to locate King.

“If seen, do not attempt to approach or apprehend,” MCSO said at the time. “Call Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 812-247-3726.”

Later in the day, around 2:30 p.m., Indiana State Police officials said troopers with the ISP Jasper District began to assist county law enforcement in the search for King. Eventually, ISP said the suspect was located south of Loogootee and that police attempted to arrest him.

ISP said that King did not pull over and instead a pursuit began. During the pursuit, troopers reported that King bailed from the car he was driving and soon after gained control of a trooper’s squad car.

Once behind the wheel King used the trooper’s car to ram into a county squad car and was eventually able to evade the authorities and escape, ISP and the MCSO both confirmed.

The next update came around 6:40 p.m. when ISP Jasper District posted on Facebook that troopers were now searching for King in Southern Greene County and prompted all Scotland and Newberry residents to lock their doors and not let any unknown white males in.

As of 10 p.m., both State Police and Martin County law officials confirmed that King is still on the run.