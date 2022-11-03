OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A man was killed Wednesday after police say he confronted suspects in a home invasion in Owen County.

Indiana State Police said people at a home in the area of U.S. 231 and North Cataract Road called 911 just before 8:15 p.m. Wednesday to report an active home invasion.

ISP said before responding officers arrived, the homeowner, Gilardo Garcia Salinas, 39, confronted two suspects. The two parties shot at each other, and Salinas was struck.

When troopers arrived, they found Salinas outside the home. He was pronounced deceased at the scene after first aid attempts were unsuccessful.

The suspects had already fled in an unknown direction. Investigators believe they were in a gray or blue passenger vehicle.

It’s unknown if the suspects were injured.

Anyone with information is urged to call the ISP Bloomington post at 812-332-4411. Ask for Detective Ian Matthews.