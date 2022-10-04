ISP: Good Samaritans provide 'lifesaving' aid to semi driver after crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. — Good Samaritans provided “lifesaving first aid” to a semi driver after a crash sent his vehicle tumbling off of Interstate 70 in Clay County, Indiana State Police said.

The crash happened at about 8 a.m. Tuesday near I-70 westbound’s 23 mile marker.

ISP said its preliminary investigation shows that a 78-year-old woman from Brazil, Indiana was driving a 2019 Honda and trying to merge onto I-70 westbound from the Brazil exit at mile marker 23. She failed to see a 2023 Volvo semi tractor-trailer traveling westbound in the driving lane and sideswiped the semi.

Crash scene (Photo By Indiana State Police)

The collision caused the Honda to spin out, and it eventually came to a stop facing east in the westbound driving lane. State police said she was fortunate to walk away unharmed.

The semi traveled off the north side of the interstate and rolled onto its driver’s side, trapping the driver inside. Good Samaritans rendered aid to the driver — a 40-year-old man from Smyrna, Georgia — by applying a tourniquet to his leg until first responders arrived, ISP noted. First responders extracted him from the vehicle, and he was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment.

ISP added that the I-70 westbound near the 23 mile marker was reduced to one lane for about four hours as crews cleaned up.