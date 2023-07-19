VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police worked with the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department after they received reports of sexual misconduct involving a minor.

ISP says it began an investigation in April after it received the allegations from the Vermillion County School Corporation.

Investigators say a married couple, 38-year-old Jeremy Lock and 34-year-old Angela Lock presumably engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor under the age of 16.

After conducting interviews and executing a search warrant, troopers and deputies discussed their findings with the Vermillion County Prosecutor’s Office. The Lock couple were arrested on May 23.

They are currently being held in the Vermillion County Jail.

Mr. Locke was charged with four counts of child molestation, Level 1 Felony, two counts of incest, Level 4 Felony, obstruction of justice, Level 6 Felony and possession of child pornography, Level 6 Felony. He has a jury trial scheduled for Aug. 29 at 9 a.m.

Mrs. Locke was charged with child molestation, Level 1 Felony, incest, Level 4 Felony and possession of child pornography, Level 6 Felony. She has a pretrial conference set for Dec. 19 at 1:30 p.m. and a jury trial scheduled for Mar. 12 at 9 a.m.