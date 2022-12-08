SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are hoping to mark the tenth anniversary of the homicide of a retired Sullivan County farmer with a break in the case.

Lowell Badger was found dead at the age of 85 on December 8, 2012 at his rural home in Sullivan County. Police believed he died by homicide sometime between 8 p.m. on Friday, December 7th and 9:23 a.m. on Saturday, December 8th.

Since his death, state police and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigated more than 275 tips and conducted nearly 170 interviews. They also search surrounding land and water on foot, with aircraft, all-terrain vehicles, boats, and SCUBA divers.

Safe similar to one stolen from Lowell Badger’s home (ISP)

A safe was taken from Badger’s home, as well as a television. The safe was 23 ½” tall, 17” in depth, and 17” wide, It was in pristine condition and manufactured by John D. Brush and Company. The television was a black 46” Sony Bravia LCD screen.

Detectives believe someone in Sullivan County has information relevant to solving the case.

They urge the community to come forward, even if they are afraid to report what they know.

“Be the one to help bring some closure to the Badger family,” ISP wrote in a release.

You can call ISP Senior Trooper BJ Patterson or First Sergeant Brian Maudlin at the Putnamville Post at 765-653-4114. You can also contact Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom or Chief Deputy Jason Bobbitt at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line (1-800-589-0805).

You can remain anonymous.