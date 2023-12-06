VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on northbound U.S. 41.

ISP said this happened on the state road near Gilchrist Drive Tuesday night when a pedestrian was struck by a red or maroon Dodge Avenger.

The driver then left the scene.

Preliminary investigation by troopers indicated a man later identified as 78-year-old Gary B. Clark was attempting to cross U.S. 41 at Gilchrist Drive when he was struck by the Dodge.

As a result of the crash, Clark suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vigo County Coroner’s Office. His family was notified.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the ISP Putnamville Post in Greencastle by calling 1 (800) 225-8576.

The suspect police were looking for was driving a red or maroon Dodge Avenger with suspected heavy front-end damage to the passenger side and front bumper.

This is a developing story.