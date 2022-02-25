INDIANAPOLIS — A popular Irvington restaurant may have broken a few hearts with a recent announcement.

Heartbreaker confirmed its closure via the restaurant’s Instagram account Friday morning.

According to the most recent post, the lunch and dinner spot held its final service Thursday evening.

Heartbreaker, located at 118 S. Audobon Road, is next to Strange Bird and Landlocked Baking Company. All three businesses are under the same ownership.

In the social media post, it was revealed the plan is to move Landlocked into the space that once held Heartbreaker in order to make more room in the Landlocked production area:

This move will allow us to increase our pastry production for our cafes, and free up more space for seating for Strange Bird / Shoyu Shop.

Diners will be able to order Heartbreaker items at Strange Bird for a limited time.

Landlocked will also have made-to-order brunch offerings and brunch cocktails once it moves into its new location.